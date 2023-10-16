Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,428 shares of company stock worth $22,783,280 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

