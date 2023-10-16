Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.09 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,168 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 393,484 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 72,356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $266,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $39,565,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

eBay Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

