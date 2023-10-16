Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.33 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 153,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,078,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

