Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.78 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.15. The stock had a trading volume of 566,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

