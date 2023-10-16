Duality Advisers LP Invests $4.84 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Bunge makes up 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 38.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 67.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 68,984 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bunge by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BG traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,743. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $86.58 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Bunge

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.