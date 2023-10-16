Duality Advisers LP Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,814,486. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.10. 494,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

