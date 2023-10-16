Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 242,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,806,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,889,440. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.



