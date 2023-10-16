Duality Advisers LP Sells 686 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $72.80. 2,536,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,958. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

