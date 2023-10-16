Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.5 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $138.09 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

