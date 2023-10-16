E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.91. E2open Parent shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2,217,455 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

E2open Parent Stock Up 21.2 %

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $181,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

