Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $42,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $209.89. 583,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,234. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

