Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 28,936,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,934 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

