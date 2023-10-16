Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 120.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 607,717 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 754,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 634,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 33.3% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,209. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.74 million, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.32. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 31.36%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Emerald in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.20 price objective on the stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

