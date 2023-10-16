Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.42. 320,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,980. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
