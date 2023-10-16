Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.15. 612,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,284. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

