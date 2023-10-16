Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENB. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

