Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.47 and a 1 year high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$722.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$790.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.8175487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

