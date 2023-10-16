Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

