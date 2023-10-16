Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.24. 168,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,266. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

