Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.67. 502,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,521. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.