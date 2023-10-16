Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.77

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 1111178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

