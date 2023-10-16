Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

