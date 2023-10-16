Evergreen Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evergreen Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 972,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

