F M Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises approximately 1.3% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $100,326,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $32,740,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,770.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 366,852 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RCL stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.61. 510,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,932. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

