F M Investments LLC Buys Shares of 48,800 ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. ESAB comprises approximately 2.4% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of ESAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $38,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,331.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,631 shares of company stock worth $115,926. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.70. 33,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,035. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.13 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

