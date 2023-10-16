F M Investments LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 190,836 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,588,879. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

