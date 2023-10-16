F M Investments LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Enovis comprises 1.4% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Enovis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ENOV traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

