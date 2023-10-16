F M Investments LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPLG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 947,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

