F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 375,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Eneti accounts for approximately 3.4% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 543,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 2.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NETI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,799. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $389.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NETI shares. Citigroup cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

