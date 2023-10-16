F M Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 426,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,963. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

