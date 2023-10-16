F M Investments LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 43,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 298,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $131,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 34.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,070,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.37.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,364. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $234.40 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

