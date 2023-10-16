F M Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 289,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

SPTM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.52. 67,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

