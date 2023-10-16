F M Investments LLC Sells 346 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.56. 593,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

