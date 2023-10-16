F M Investments LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $35.56. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $714.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $37.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.