F M Investments LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,036.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $843,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,614 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.19.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.88.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.