F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $261.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,646. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

