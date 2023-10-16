Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.61

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 781861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after buying an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,043 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,126,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 703,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,352,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

