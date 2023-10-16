Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fastenal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.