Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth $223,405,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,855,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 532.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 899,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,446,000 after buying an additional 756,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.73. 823,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,568. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $171.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.