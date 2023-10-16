Financial Survey: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) versus Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOXO Technologies -17,129.32% -1,962.97% -250.46% Bioqual 1.33% 2.15% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FOXO Technologies and Bioqual’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOXO Technologies $457,000.00 13.69 -$95.25 million N/A N/A Bioqual $62.66 million 0.86 $840,000.00 $0.94 63.83

Risk & Volatility

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FOXO Technologies and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bioqual beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

