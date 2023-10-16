Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) & Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Critical Survey

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) and Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Finning International pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Russel Metals pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Finning International pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Russel Metals pays out 82.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finning International and Russel Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finning International N/A N/A N/A $1.76 17.09 Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A $1.73 15.59

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Russel Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finning International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.6% of Finning International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Russel Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Finning International and Russel Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finning International N/A N/A N/A Russel Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Finning International and Russel Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finning International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Russel Metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Finning International presently has a consensus price target of $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 20.80%. Russel Metals has a consensus price target of $31.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Finning International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Finning International is more favorable than Russel Metals.

Summary

Finning International beats Russel Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc. sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers. It also provides augers, backhoes, bale grabs, bale spears, blades, brooms, brush cutters, buckets-backhoe rear, buckets-compact wheel loaders, buckets-mining shovels, buckets-skid steer loaders, buckets-telehandlers, couplers-excavators, couplers-loaders, flail mowers, forks, generator set enclosures, grapples, hammers, mulchers, multi-processors, pulverizers, rakes, rippers, shears, snow products, stump grinders, tillers, trenchers, and winches. In addition, it offers power systems for electric power generation, oil and gas, industrial, and marine, as well as aftermarket services. Further, the company provides aftercare, fluid analysis, finning managed, financing, warranty, customer training solutions, as well as rebuilds, rentals, and repair services. It serves agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, pipeline, and power generation industries, as well as private enterprise and government. The company was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997. Finning International Inc. was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc. operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products. The Energy Field Stores segment offers specialized products, such as flanges, valves, fittings, and other products to energy industry. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel products to other steel service centers and equipment manufacturers, which include carbon steel plate, flat rolled products, beams, channels, and pipes. The company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

