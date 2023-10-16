First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Acquires 375 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,498. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

