First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 0.5% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.69. 274,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

