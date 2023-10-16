First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 1,818 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,133,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.73. 735,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090,111. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

