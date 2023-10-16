First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 377 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,081,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.71. 253,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,752. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.64.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

