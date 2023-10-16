First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 430 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.18. 109,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,896. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

