First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 1,205 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,479. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.