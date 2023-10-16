First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,058 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.22. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

