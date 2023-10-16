First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 113.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,428. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $113.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

