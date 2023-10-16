First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after acquiring an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 75,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

